Quaker Men Drop ODAC Opener vs. W&L, 94-90

Kyler Gregory '20 (Emily Zegel '18 photo)
Game Leaders

Washington and Lee
Pts: William Brueggeman - 21
Reb: Roy McMillan - 8
Ast: 2 Players (#14, #34 - 5)
Guilford
Pts: Carson Long - 20
Reb: 3 Players (#12, #23, #35 - 8)
Ast: Jarrod Rogers - 8

Team Stats

Washington and Lee
Guilford

Field Goals

(32-63)
(38-81)

Field Goal %

50.8%
46.9%

Rebounds

32
44

Assists

20
20

Turnovers

10
11

Pts off Turnovers

14
16

2nd Chance Pts

4
27

Pts in the Paint

26
46

Fastbreak Pts

4
8

Bench Pts

29
23
full stats
Nov 29, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- William Brueggeman scored a game-high 21 points as Washington and Lee rallied for a 94-90 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win at Guilford College on Wednesday night. The Generals improved to 3-2 and 2-0 in league play. The Quakers dropped to 2-3, 0-1.

Bruggeman came off the bench to convert 7-of-11 field goals and made five 3-pointers. The Generals had five players record double-digits: Devin Kearns, 19 points; Clayton Murtha, 13; Roy McMillan, 12 and Nicholas George, 12.

Carson Long had a team-best 20 points for Guilford. Kyler Gregory tallied 17 points and Alston Thompson added 16. Marcus Curry and PJ Stephens netted 14 and 11 points respectively. 

Guilford led 49-34 at halftime. The visitors, however, shot 65-percent in the second half to emerge with the victory. The Generals went on a 28-11 run to begin the final period. Bruggeman's 3-pointer put the visitors ahead 62-60 with 12:59 remaining in the game.

The home team regained the lead, but W&L's McMillan made a layup with 2:15 left to push the score to 81-80 for the Generals. They did not trail again.

For the game, W&L shot 51-percent (32-63) to Guilford's 38-81 (47-percent). The Generals made 12 3-pointers and were 18-of-22 from the free throw line. GC drained seven 3-pointers and went 7-of-10 from the charity. Guilford led in rebounding, 44-32. 

Tom Palombo's Quakers travel to Bridgewater for an ODAC game on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

