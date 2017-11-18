Carson Long's Career Night LIfts Guilford Past Huntingdon in Daly Seven Tip-Off Classic

Carson Long '19 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)
Carson Long '19 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)

Game Leaders

Huntingdon
Pts: T.C. Elmore - 19
Reb: TEAM - 7
Ast: 2 Players (#05, #15 - 3)
Guilford
Pts: Carson Long - 36
Reb: Kyler Gregory - 12
Ast: Jarrod Rogers - 8

Team Stats

Huntingdon
Guilford

Field Goals

(18-70)
(27-63)

Field Goal %

25.7%
42.9%

Rebounds

36
63

Assists

12
18

Turnovers

9
19

Pts off Turnovers

17
6

2nd Chance Pts

11
15

Pts in the Paint

12
30

Fastbreak Pts

4
4

Bench Pts

22
32
full stats

Nov 18, 2017
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Junior forward Carson Long poured in a career-high 36 points to carry the Quakers past Huntingdon in the final game of the Daly Seven Tip-Off Classic. Long had 17 points and nine rebounds in the first half, which staked the Quakers to a 48-28 halftime lead.
 
Guilford is ranked 18th in this week's D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll.
 
The Hawks (2-1), coached by former Guilford player and associate head coach Caleb Kimbrough '08 trimmed the second-half deficit down to 12 before running out of steam. 
 
Marcus Curry added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Quakers. Jarrod Rogers scored five points and had a career-high eight assists. Kyler Gregory chipped in eight points and a game- and career-best 12 boards.
 
T.C. Elmore led the Hawks with 19 points.
 
Hampden-Sydney College defeated Concordia (Texas) University, 83-80, in Saturday's other tournament game.
 
All four teams went 1-1 in the two-day event.
