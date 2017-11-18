Carson Long's Career Night LIfts Guilford Past Huntingdon in Daly Seven Tip-Off Classic

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Junior forward Carson Long poured in a career-high 36 points to carry the Quakers past Huntingdon in the final game of the Daly Seven Tip-Off Classic. Long had 17 points and nine rebounds in the first half, which staked the Quakers to a 48-28 halftime lead.

Guilford is ranked 18th in this week's D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll.

The Hawks (2-1), coached by former Guilford player and associate head coach Caleb Kimbrough '08 trimmed the second-half deficit down to 12 before running out of steam.

T.C. Elmore led the Hawks with 19 points.

Hampden-Sydney College defeated Concordia (Texas) University, 83-80, in Saturday's other tournament game.

All four teams went 1-1 in the two-day event.