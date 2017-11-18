Carson Long's Career Night LIfts Guilford Past Huntingdon in Daly Seven Tip-Off Classic

Game Leaders
Huntingdon
Pts: T.C. Elmore - 19
Reb: TEAM - 7
Guilford
Pts: Carson Long - 36
Reb: Kyler Gregory - 12
Ast: Jarrod Rogers - 8
Team Stats
Huntingdon
Guilford
Field Goals
(18-70)
(27-63)
Field Goal %
25.7%
42.9%
Rebounds
36
63
Assists
12
18
Turnovers
9
19
Pts off Turnovers
17
6
2nd Chance Pts
11
15
Pts in the Paint
12
30
Fastbreak Pts
4
4
Bench Pts
22
32
Game Leaders
Huntingdon
Pts: T.C. Elmore - 19
Reb: TEAM - 7
Ast: 2 Players (#05, #15 - 3)
Guilford
Pts: Carson Long - 36
Reb: Kyler Gregory - 12
Ast: Jarrod Rogers - 8
Team Stats
Huntingdon
Guilford
Field Goals
(18-70)
(27-63)
Field Goal %
25.7%
42.9%
Rebounds
36
63
Assists
12
18
Turnovers
9
19
Pts off Turnovers
17
6
2nd Chance Pts
11
15
Pts in the Paint
12
30
Fastbreak Pts
4
4
Bench Pts
22
32
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Junior forward Carson Long poured in a career-high 36 points to carry the Quakers past Huntingdon in the final game of the Daly Seven Tip-Off Classic. Long had 17 points and nine rebounds in the first half, which staked the Quakers to a 48-28 halftime lead.
Guilford is ranked 18th in this week's D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll.
The Hawks (2-1), coached by former Guilford player and associate head coach Caleb Kimbrough '08 trimmed the second-half deficit down to 12 before running out of steam.
Marcus Curry added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Quakers. Jarrod Rogers scored five points and had a career-high eight assists. Kyler Gregory chipped in eight points and a game- and career-best 12 boards.
T.C. Elmore led the Hawks with 19 points.
Hampden-Sydney College defeated Concordia (Texas) University, 83-80, in Saturday's other tournament game.
All four teams went 1-1 in the two-day event.