Curry Rallies 18th-Ranked Quakers Past Greensboro in Men's Hoops Season Opener

11-15-17

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior Marcus Curry pumped in a career-high 31 points in 18th-ranked Guilford College's 98-88 win at Greensboro College Wednesday night. Alston Thompson and Carson Long joined Curry with double-doubles in the Quakers' comeback victory in both teams' season opener.

Guilford (1-0) has won eight straight from Greensboro (0-1), dating to 2011.

Curry's 15 first-half points rallied Guilford from a 13-point first-half deficit to a 42-42 halftime tie. After trading baskets and the lead for most of the second half, the forward's traditional three-point play midway through the frame broke the game's final tie and put Guilford ahead for good. The play triggered a 7-0 spurt that gave the visitors their largest lead of the game to that point.

Greensboro's Joseph Gatling drained three of his game-high five three-pointers in the second half, which kept the Pride in the game. His trifecta at the 5:30 mark got Greensboro to within 79-77. Carmoni Marks' free throw 30 seconds later pulled the Pride to within one, but Curry then returned to the lineup.

Curry broke down his defender on a wing drive to the cup, threw down the game's first dunk a minute later, and then fed a Thompson jam that sealed the win. The 6-0 burst resulted in an insurmountable 85-79 edge with just under three minutes left. Curry netted 11 points and dished out two of his game- and career-high six assists in the final five minutes. Guilford outscored the Pride, 19-10, in that time.

Guilford's starting frontcourt of Curry, Long and Thompson combined for 66 points and 35 caroms, which helped the Quakers to a 50-30 rebounding advantage. Long scored 18 points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds. Thompson also had 12 boards and scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half. He made seven-of-eight shots from the floor. Jarrod Rogers contributed 11 points, four boards, and five assists in 35 gritty minutes at point guard.

Kyle Riddley drained four three-pointers on the way to a team-high 21 points for Greensboro. Gatling posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards. Darus Maddox (18) and Trey Smith (13) also scored in double figures for the Pride.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers turn around to host the Daly Seven Tip-Off Tournament Friday and Saturday. Guilford meets Concordia (Texas) University Friday at 7 and Huntingdon College Saturday at 6.