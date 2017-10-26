Guilford Picked First in ODAC Men's Basketball Poll

Carson Long '19 (Scott Ingram photo)
Carson Long '19 (Scott Ingram photo)
Oct 26, 2017

SALEM, Va. - Guilford College Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball coaches tabbed defending league champion first in the 2017-18 ODAC preseason poll.  

The team receives the honor following a 2016-17 season that saw the Quakers take home both the regular-season and ODAC Tournament crowns. Guilford received eight first-place votes and 117 overall points. Second-place Randolph-Macon College received two first-place votes (104 points). The final two first-place votes were split among third-place Virginia Wesleyan University (95 points) and fourth-place Emory & Henry College (93 points).

Guilford finished last season at 24-6, which includes its 63-53 victory over Emory & Henry in the ODAC Championship that secured their spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Quakers opened the tournament with a commanding 74-54 victory over Thomas More College in the first round, but their year came to a conclusion in Marietta, Ohio, as the Quakers were bested in the second round by host team Marietta College, 88-64.

Head coach Tom Palombo, last season's ODAC Coach of the Year, welcomes back junior Carson Long along with other key players from last season's championship squad. The 2017 First-Team All-ODAC forward led the Quakers with 14.2 points per game, 159 field goals made and 66 three-pointers. Another key returner is junior big man Alston Thompson, who received Third Team All-ODAC honors last season and was the ODAC Rookie of the Year in 2016.  

The Quakers open the season at Greensboro College Wednesday, November 15 at 7 p.m. Guilford opens its home schedule two days later in the Guilford College Classic versus Concordia (Texas) University. They open conference play hosting Washington and Lee University on November 29.

 

2017-18 ODAC MEN'S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL
(#) Denotes First Place Votes

1. Guilford College (8)

117 pts.

2. Randolph-Macon College (2)

104 pts.

3. Virginia Wesleyan University (1)

95 pts.

4. Emory & Henry College (1)

93 pts.

5. Roanoke College

84 pts.

6. Lynchburg College

70 pts.

7. Washington and Lee University

54 pts.

8. Hampden-Sydney College

51 pts.

9. Eastern Mennonite University

46 pts.

10. Randolph College

36 pts.

11. Bridgewater College

24 pts.

12. Shenandoah University

18 pts.

 

Guilford Picked First in ODAC Men's Basketball Poll
October 26, 2017 Guilford Picked First in ODAC Men's Basketball Poll
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Guilford Men's Basketball Releases 2017-18 Regular Season Schedule
September 26, 2017 Guilford Men's Basketball Releases 2017-18 Regular Season Schedule
Guilford's Zachary Houston Named to NABC Honors Court
July 19, 2017 Guilford's Zachary Houston Named to NABC Honors Court
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence