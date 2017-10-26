Guilford Picked First in ODAC Men's Basketball Poll

SALEM, Va. - Guilford College Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball coaches tabbed defending league champion first in the 2017-18 ODAC preseason poll.

The team receives the honor following a 2016-17 season that saw the Quakers take home both the regular-season and ODAC Tournament crowns. Guilford received eight first-place votes and 117 overall points. Second-place Randolph-Macon College received two first-place votes (104 points). The final two first-place votes were split among third-place Virginia Wesleyan University (95 points) and fourth-place Emory & Henry College (93 points).

Guilford finished last season at 24-6, which includes its 63-53 victory over Emory & Henry in the ODAC Championship that secured their spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Quakers opened the tournament with a commanding 74-54 victory over Thomas More College in the first round, but their year came to a conclusion in Marietta, Ohio, as the Quakers were bested in the second round by host team Marietta College, 88-64.

Head coach Tom Palombo, last season's ODAC Coach of the Year, welcomes back junior Carson Long along with other key players from last season's championship squad. The 2017 First-Team All-ODAC forward led the Quakers with 14.2 points per game, 159 field goals made and 66 three-pointers. Another key returner is junior big man Alston Thompson, who received Third Team All-ODAC honors last season and was the ODAC Rookie of the Year in 2016.

The Quakers open the season at Greensboro College Wednesday, November 15 at 7 p.m. Guilford opens its home schedule two days later in the Guilford College Classic versus Concordia (Texas) University. They open conference play hosting Washington and Lee University on November 29.

2017-18 ODAC MEN'S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL

(#) Denotes First Place Votes