Henderson, Defense Spark Guilford Men to Fifth Straight Win

Dominique Henderson '17
Dominique Henderson '17

Game Leaders

Roanoke
Pts: John Caldwell - 18
Reb: John Caldwell - 7
Ast: Eli Sumpter - 3
Guilford
Pts: Dominique Henderson - 16
Reb: 2 Players (#13, #23 - 8)
Ast: Zachary Houston - 7

Team Stats

Roanoke
Guilford

Field Goals

(20-53)
(28-63)

Field Goal %

37.7%
44.4%

Rebounds

34
41

Assists

8
16

Turnovers

9
5

Pts off Turnovers

3
15

2nd Chance Pts

2
10

Pts in the Paint

16
24

Fastbreak Pts

2
2

Bench Pts

28
34
full stats
Jan 04, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Dominique Henderson scored a season-high 16 points and grabbed a game- and career-high eight rebounds in Guilford College's 73-57 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball victory over visiting Roanoke College.

The Quakers (10-2, 3-0 ODAC) won for the fifth straight game and for the eighth time in nine outings thanks to a superior defensive performance. Guilford limited the Maroons (5-6, 0-3 ODAC) to 37.7% shooting from the floor, well off their league-leading 48.8% shooting percentage with which they entered the game.

Henderson had eight first-half points and teammate Marcus Curry added seven of his nine points in the first half. Guilford made 16-of-32 first-half field goals, including six three pointers, while holding Roanoke to under 31 percent shooting from the floor. Despite entering the game with a league-best 42.3 three-point field-goal shooting percentage, the Maroons missed 12 of their first 16 three-point shots and trailed, 39-22, at halftime.

Guilford's lead grew to as many as 25 points in the second half as Quakers' rookie Mason Reyer tallied nine of his 13 points in the frame. Alston Thompson added 12 points, seven boards and two assists for Guilford, which held a 15-3 edge in points off turnovers and a 10-2 advantage in second chance points. Quakers' senior Zachary Houston did not score, but compiled eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks, all game highs.

Roanoke's John Caldwell led all scorers with 18 points and paced the Maroons with seven rebounds. C.J. Miles made three three-pointers en route to 15 points and Dustin Hassell scored nine.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers visit league-rival Shenandoah University Saturday (1/7) at 3:00 p.m.

