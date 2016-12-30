Guilford, Greensboro Win on Day Two of Guilford Holiday Classic

Marcus Curry '19 (Scott Ingram photo)
Marcus Curry '19 (Scott Ingram photo)

Game Leaders

Bridgewater St.
Pts: Rocky DeAndrade - 15
Reb: Joseph Carty - 6
Ast: Rocky DeAndrade - 5
Guilford
Pts: Marcus Curry - 14
Reb: Alston Thompson - 8
Ast: Jarrod Rogers - 5

Team Stats

Bridgewater St.
Guilford

Field Goals

(17-53)
(29-62)

Field Goal %

32.1%
46.8%

Rebounds

28
47

Assists

8
14

Turnovers

11
11

Pts off Turnovers

5
11

2nd Chance Pts

8
21

Pts in the Paint

12
44

Fastbreak Pts

6
2

Bench Pts

12
31
full stats

Game Leaders

Greensboro
Pts: 2 Players (#15, #30 - 17)
Reb: Donavan Griffith - 11
Ast: Joseph Gatling - 6
Albion
Pts: Corey Wheeler - 20
Reb: Jason Zahran - 11
Ast: Aquavius Burks - 3

Team Stats

Greensboro
Albion

Field Goals

(24-53)
(27-65)

Field Goal %

45.3%
41.5%

Rebounds

35
40

Assists

13
10

Turnovers

12
13

Pts off Turnovers

13
12

2nd Chance Pts

9
13

Pts in the Paint

34
41

Fastbreak Pts

8
18

Bench Pts

26
24
full stats
Dec 30, 2016

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Tournament Most Valuable Player Marcus Curry scored a team-high 14 points in Guilford College's 77-56 victory over Bridgewater State University Saturday night in the final game of the Guilford College Holiday Classic. The Quakers (9-2) held the Bears (7-4) to 32.1 percent field-goal shooting for their seventh win in eight games.

Greensboro College rallied from an early deficit for an 81-75 win over Albion College in Saturday's other tournament contest.

Curry's 14 points paced four Quakers in double-figure scoring. He came off the bench to connect on five-of-six shots from the floor and four-of-five free throws in 17 minutes. Curry also had five boards as Guilford enjoyed a 47-28 rebounding edge. Teammate Alston Thompson joined Curry on the all-tournament team after compiling 13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two assists Saturday. Dominique Henderson added 12 points and Carson Long finished with 11 for Guilford. The Quakers closed the first half on a 12-4 run to take a five-point halftime lead and then outscored the Bears, 14-6, in the first five-and-a-half minutes of the second half.

Rocky DeAndrade led Bridgewater State with 15 points, five assists and three steals. Fuwad Mass added 13 points. He joined teammate Joseph Carty (6 points, 6 rebounds) on the all-tournament team.

Greensboro (6-4) awoke from a 12-point first-half deficit and held on for an 81-75 win over Albion. All-tournament selection Donavan Griffith had 17 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals for the Pride. Lorenzo Marry also scored 17 points and Greensboro's Darus Maddox finished with 16 points off the bench. His off-balanced three-pointer as the first-half horn sounded sent the Pride into intermission with a 47-44 lead.  Greensboro held Albion scoreless for nearly five minutes midway through the second half during a 21-7 Pride run.

Albion's Corey Wheeler led all scorers with 20 points. Jason Zahran posted 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. All-tournament pick Darius Branch finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers host Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Roanoke College Wednesday, January 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Guilford, Greensboro Win on Day Two of Guilford Holiday Classic
December 30, 2016 Guilford, Greensboro Win on Day Two of Guilford Holiday Classic
Guilford, Bridgewater State Win Openers in Holiday Classic
December 29, 2016 Guilford, Bridgewater State Win Openers in Holiday Classic
204 Named to Fall 2016 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
December 19, 2016 204 Named to Fall 2016 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Men Blast Battling Bishops for Fifth Win in Six Outings
December 17, 2016 Guilford Men Blast Battling Bishops for Fifth Win in Six Outings
Quakers Post Strong Bench Effort in Win at Birmingham Southern
December 15, 2016 Quakers Post Strong Bench Effort in Win at Birmingham Southern
Hot-Shooting Methodist Holds Off Guilford Men's Basketball Rally
December 10, 2016 Hot-Shooting Methodist Holds Off Guilford Men's Basketball Rally
Long Named ODAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week
December 5, 2016 Long Named ODAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week
Guilford Men Win at Hampden-Sydney For First Time Since 2009
December 3, 2016 Guilford Men Win at Hampden-Sydney For First Time Since 2009
Guilford Goes Overtime to Win ODAC Opener Over Eastern Mennonite
November 30, 2016 Guilford Goes Overtime to Win ODAC Opener Over Eastern Mennonite
Guilford Shuts Down Averett, 71-56, For First Men's Basketball Road Win
November 22, 2016 Guilford Shuts Down Averett, 71-56, For First Men's Basketball Road Win
#15 Emory Edges Guilford in Double Overtime to Win Guilford Men's Basketball Invitational
November 19, 2016 #15 Emory Edges Guilford in Double Overtime to Win Guilford Men's Basketball Invitational
Guilford, Emory Advance On First Day of Guilford Invitational
November 18, 2016 Guilford, Emory Advance On First Day of Guilford Invitational
Guilford Holds Off Greensboro, 62-59, in Hoops Opener
November 15, 2016 Guilford Holds Off Greensboro, 62-59, in Hoops Opener
Men's Basketball Meet the Team Night is Nov. 2
November 1, 2016 Men's Basketball Meet the Team Night is Nov. 2
Guilford Picked Third in Preseason ODAC Men's Basketball Poll
October 27, 2016 Guilford Picked Third in Preseason ODAC Men's Basketball Poll