Guilford, Greensboro Win on Day Two of Guilford Holiday Classic

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Tournament Most Valuable Player Marcus Curry scored a team-high 14 points in Guilford College's 77-56 victory over Bridgewater State University Saturday night in the final game of the Guilford College Holiday Classic. The Quakers (9-2) held the Bears (7-4) to 32.1 percent field-goal shooting for their seventh win in eight games.

Greensboro College rallied from an early deficit for an 81-75 win over Albion College in Saturday's other tournament contest.

Curry's 14 points paced four Quakers in double-figure scoring. He came off the bench to connect on five-of-six shots from the floor and four-of-five free throws in 17 minutes. Curry also had five boards as Guilford enjoyed a 47-28 rebounding edge. Teammate Alston Thompson joined Curry on the all-tournament team after compiling 13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two assists Saturday. Dominique Henderson added 12 points and Carson Long finished with 11 for Guilford. The Quakers closed the first half on a 12-4 run to take a five-point halftime lead and then outscored the Bears, 14-6, in the first five-and-a-half minutes of the second half.

Rocky DeAndrade led Bridgewater State with 15 points, five assists and three steals. Fuwad Mass added 13 points. He joined teammate Joseph Carty (6 points, 6 rebounds) on the all-tournament team.

Greensboro (6-4) awoke from a 12-point first-half deficit and held on for an 81-75 win over Albion. All-tournament selection Donavan Griffith had 17 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals for the Pride. Lorenzo Marry also scored 17 points and Greensboro's Darus Maddox finished with 16 points off the bench. His off-balanced three-pointer as the first-half horn sounded sent the Pride into intermission with a 47-44 lead. Greensboro held Albion scoreless for nearly five minutes midway through the second half during a 21-7 Pride run.

Albion's Corey Wheeler led all scorers with 20 points. Jason Zahran posted 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. All-tournament pick Darius Branch finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers host Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Roanoke College Wednesday, January 4 at 7:00 p.m.