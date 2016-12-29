Guilford, Bridgewater State Win Openers in Holiday Classic

Marcus Curry '10 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Game Leaders

Bridgewater St.
Pts: Fawaz Mass - 28
Reb: Joseph Carty - 14
Ast: 3 Players (#11, #30, #33 - 3)
Greensboro
Pts: Joseph Gatling - 17
Reb: Lorenzo Marry - 11
Ast: 2 Players (#04, #24 - 4)

Team Stats

Bridgewater St.
Greensboro

Field Goals

(27-62)
(28-62)

Field Goal %

43.5%
45.2%

Rebounds

39
38

Assists

13
11

Turnovers

17
19

Pts off Turnovers

19
17

2nd Chance Pts

8
6

Pts in the Paint

28
26

Fastbreak Pts

4
4

Bench Pts

13
32
full stats

Game Leaders

Albion
Pts: Darius Branch - 21
Reb: Aquavius Burks - 5
Ast: Robert Ryan - 2
Guilford
Pts: Marcus Curry - 11
Reb: Zachary Houston - 11
Ast: Jarrod Rogers - 7

Team Stats

Albion
Guilford

Field Goals

(21-55)
(26-59)

Field Goal %

38.2%
44.1%

Rebounds

27
47

Assists

10
12

Turnovers

10
12

Pts off Turnovers

6
15

2nd Chance Pts

6
21

Pts in the Paint

16
36

Fastbreak Pts

4
4

Bench Pts

16
33
full stats

Dec 29, 2016

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Marcus Curry totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in Guilford College's 70-56 men's basketball win over Albion College Thursday night in the Guilford Holiday Classic's second  game.

Joseph Carty's lay-up at the buzzer lifted Bridgewater State University to an 83-82 comeback win over Greensboro College in Thursday's opening contest.

After a scoreless opening half, Guilford's Carson Long awoke for 10 second-half points that helped turn a five-point halftime margin into a 19-point blowout. The Quakers (8-2) scored 18 of the second-half's first 24 points, eight by Long. His second three-pointer capped the spurt and opened a 60-43 edge with 11:11 remaining. The Britons (3-7) drew no closer than 12 points the rest of the half.

Behind Curry and rookie forward Kyler Gregory (8 points), Guilford held a 33-16 edge in bench scoring. Curry also helped the Quakers enjoy a 47-27 advantage in rebounds that included 18 offensive boards leading to 21 second-chance points. Guilford senior Zachary Houston collected a game-best 11 rebounds. Teammate Alston Thompson had six boards in addition to his nine points.

Darius Branch led Albion with a game-high 21 points, 16 in the first half. Albion's Corey Wheeler added 10 points, and Aquavius Burks chipped in five points and a team-high five rebounds.

In the opening game, Carty's game-winning layup at the buzzer capped a thrilling contest that saw Bridgewater State (7-3) overcome a 14-point first-half deficit. The game featured nine ties and nine lead changes.

Greensboro's Joseph Gatling made two free throws with 8.4 seconds left that gave the Pride (5-4) an 82-81 edge. Following a Pride timeout, Bridgewater State's Rocky DeAndrade drove the lane, but missed a shot in traffic. The ball went out of bounds off the Pride under the basket with 1.9 seconds remaining, which gave possession to the Bears. After a timeout, DeAndrade inbounded to Carty in the lane and the junior muscled the ball up and in as time expired.

Fawad Mass poured in a game-high 28 points and made all five three-pointers for Bridgewater State. Keyon Armstrong added 11 points and Carty finished with 14 points and a game-best 14 rebounds.

Gatling's 17 points paced four Greensboro students in double-figure scoring. Donavan Griffith scored 15 points in 14 minutes before fouling out. Zedric Barnett and Dominic Fumbanks tallied 11 points apiece. Lorenzo Marry contributed five points and 11 rebounds.

The tournament concludes Friday (12/30) as Greensboro plays Albion at 3:00 p.m. Guilford meets Bridgewater State at 7:00 p.m. Guilford's women's basketball team host Husson University at 5:00 p.m. in a hoops tripleheader in the Quakers' Ragan-Brown Field House.



