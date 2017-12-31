Quaker Football Season Review

De'Eric Bell '18 (Photo by Scott Ingram)
De'Eric Bell '18 (Photo by Scott Ingram)
Dec 31, 2017

The 2017 Guilford College football team ended with a 5-5 record and was 5-3 against NCAA Division III competitors. The Quakers were 3-3 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference games, and tied for fourth in the league. Guilford won three of its last four games, and finished with a .500 record for the fourth time in five years. 

The crimson and grey opened the year with an impressive 38-24 win at Huntingdon. The Hawks would eventually win the USA South Athletic Conference and advance to the NCAA playoffs. In week two, GC won at Methodist, 56-17.

The Quaker's roadshow then went on to play at two NCAA Division I FCS opponents. Guilford lost at Davidson and Jacksonville to even its record at 2-2. After dropping its first two ODAC contests, GC rebounded with victories vs. Shenandoah (45-20) and at Bridgewater (49-23).

In the season finale and Quaker Senior Day, Guilford rallied to beat visiting Emory & Henry, 42-38. The game featured an exciting comeback that was deja vu from a historic 2013 rally over the Wasps. GC rallied from a 21-0 deficit at halftime.

Following the season, a total of nine Quakers earned All-ODAC recognition. De'Eric BellNathan Campbell, CJ Nash III and Vic Smith, Jr., each received First Team honors. GC's Tyriek RussellTy Shwallon and Reggie Williams garnered second-team recognition. Guilford's Harrison KiserChase Mitchell, and Trevon Simmons were third-team picks. (View the full All-ODAC release HERE.)

Bell, a 5-7, 195-pound redshirt junior running back, set league and school standards for all-purpose yardage in a game (424, vs. Methodist) and career (6,237), kick-return touchdowns in a season (3) and punt returns in a game (11, vs. Methodist). Bell leads NCAA Division III in kick-return touchdowns (3), combined kick-return yardage (1,043), and all-purpose yards (221.10 yards per game). His 424 all-purpose yards against Methodist University September 9 set the school record and are the most by a Division III football student-athlete in 2017. His 11 punt returns in the game set the Division III record. Bell enters his final season ranked third in school history with 2,879 career rushing yards and 32 rushing scores, a school record he set this fall. Bell needs five touchdowns to set Guilford's career standard.

Campbell, a six-foot, 210-pound linebacker, enjoyed the finest of his four seasons this fall with a career-high 64 tackles (33 solo), which ranked fifth on the team. His 6.5 tackles for loss stood second on the squad and his four pass breakups ranked third. Campbell averaged 6.7 tackles in four league games and had three contests with 10 or more stops. Campbell concluded his career with 112 tackles (63 solo) and five fumble recoveries in 38 games. He is slated to graduate with a degree in criminal justice.

Nash, a 5-8, 210-pound defensive end, led the ODAC in sacks with a career-high 6.5 in 10 games. The team captain also saved his best for last with 47 tackles (26 solo) and 11 stops behind the line of scrimmage. In addition to leading the league in sacks, he also ranked sixth in tackles for loss. Nash led the team's linemen in tackles and placed seventh on the squad overall. He also forced and recovered a fumble. Nash had two sacks among five tackles against Hampden-Sydney College, and had 1.5 sacks among six stops at Methodist. He brought down a season-high seven ball carriers, including one sack, versus Randolph-Macon College. Nash compiled 9.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss among his 78 career stops (39 solo) in 36 games. He is on pace to earn his degree in forensic accounting.

Smith, a 6-0, 175-pound safety, led Guilford and ranked second only to Garrett in the league with 98 tackles this season, his first as a starter. He stands 54th among NCAA Division III tackles per game leaders and 58th in solo stops per outing (5.5). Smith returned his lone interception of the season 43 yards for a touchdown in Guilford's win over Shenandoah. He added 11 tackles during the contest and won the ODAC's Defensive Player of the Week Award. Smith had 10 or more tackles in four of his 10 games (all starts), plus two nine-tackle efforts. He led Guilford's tacklers in four games. Smith concludes his career with 110 tackles (62 solo) in 26 contests and is slated to graduate with a criminal justice degree.

While the Quakers' season ended in mid-November, the awards keep coming for Guilford individuals. Bell and Smith garnered all-region honors by D3football.com. Additionally, the pair both were tabbed as All-Americans by D3football.com. Smith was a third team pick and Bell was a first-teamer as an all-purpose back. Bell also earned the same honor--first-team All America as an all-purpose back--from the american Football Coaches Association of America.

The Quakers set or tied 19 school records this fall. Guilford is slated to return as many as 78 letter winners and 11 starters in 2018.

 

182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 3, 2018 182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Quaker Football Season Review
December 31, 2017 Quaker Football Season Review
Guilford's De'Eric Bell and Vic Smith, Jr. Named D3football.com All-Americans
December 15, 2017 Guilford's De'Eric Bell and Vic Smith, Jr. Named D3football.com All-Americans
Guilford's Bell Named to AFCA All-America Football Team
December 12, 2017 Guilford's Bell Named to AFCA All-America Football Team
Guilford Pair Earns D3football.com All-South Recognition
December 6, 2017 Guilford Pair Earns D3football.com All-South Recognition
Guilford Places Four on First Team All-ODAC Squad
November 21, 2017 Guilford Places Four on First Team All-ODAC Squad
Guilford Rallies Past Emory & Henry in Football Season Finale, 42-38
November 11, 2017 Guilford Rallies Past Emory & Henry in Football Season Finale, 42-38
Quakers Q&A With.... Ty Shwallon of the Football Team
November 10, 2017 Quakers Q&A With.... Ty Shwallon of the Football Team
Randolph-Macon Holds Off Guilford, 38-22
November 4, 2017 Randolph-Macon Holds Off Guilford, 38-22
Guilford Overpowers Bridgewater, 49-23, For Second Straight ODAC Football Win
October 28, 2017 Guilford Overpowers Bridgewater, 49-23, For Second Straight ODAC Football Win
Quakers' Fitzgerald Selected For NCAA Division III Immersion Program
October 26, 2017 Quakers' Fitzgerald Selected For NCAA Division III Immersion Program
Guilford Sweeps Weekly ODAC Football Awards
October 22, 2017 Guilford Sweeps Weekly ODAC Football Awards
Well-Rounded Effort Carries Guilford Past ODAC Football Leader Shenandoah, 45-20
October 21, 2017 Well-Rounded Effort Carries Guilford Past ODAC Football Leader Shenandoah, 45-20
Washington and Lee Runs Past Guilford, 47-26
October 14, 2017 Washington and Lee Runs Past Guilford, 47-26
Hampden-Sydney Holds Off Guilford in ODAC Football Opener, 21-18
October 7, 2017 Hampden-Sydney Holds Off Guilford in ODAC Football Opener, 21-18
Guilford College Football Game Day Experience - 2017
October 3, 2017 Guilford College Football Game Day Experience - 2017
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Division I Jacksonville Thwarts Guilford, 56-21
September 30, 2017 Division I Jacksonville Thwarts Guilford, 56-21
Guilford Battles But Falls at NCAA Division I-FCS Davidson, 42-21
September 16, 2017 Guilford Battles But Falls at NCAA Division I-FCS Davidson, 42-21
Guilford's De'Eric Bell Named ODAC Offensive Player of the Week
September 10, 2017 Guilford's De'Eric Bell Named ODAC Offensive Player of the Week
Records Fall in Guilford Football Win at Methodist
September 9, 2017 Records Fall in Guilford Football Win at Methodist
Guilford's Karsten Miller Named ODAC Offensive Football Player of the Week
September 3, 2017 Guilford's Karsten Miller Named ODAC Offensive Football Player of the Week
Guilford Opens Football Season With 38-24 Win at Huntingdon
September 2, 2017 Guilford Opens Football Season With 38-24 Win at Huntingdon
Quakers Picked Sixth in Preseason ODAC Football Coaches' Poll
August 15, 2017 Quakers Picked Sixth in Preseason ODAC Football Coaches' Poll
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
Football Season Tickets for the 2017 Season Now Available
May 25, 2017 Football Season Tickets for the 2017 Season Now Available