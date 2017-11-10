Quakers Q&A With.... Ty Shwallon of the Football Team

A D: You have blocked for some of the best players in school history. How does it feel to know you've had a hand in their success?

TS: It's been a great experience. It's a dream come true to block for Karsten (Miller), DeEric (Bell), and (Matt) Pawlowski, who are the best of best. I have had to learn how to block for each player. It's been an honor to block for a quarterback who can throw two interceptions in a season, compared to 30 TD's, a guy who can easily rush for 200 yards a game, and a guy who can throw for 350 yards a game.

AD: What is the difference between this year's team and the teams your previous three seasons?

TS: It's coming together as a family. My freshman and sophomore years were we good, but not that close. Last year had we had a falling out, but we came together in camp, and we became more of a team and we are super close.

AD: You have been named Guilford's Offensive Lineman of the Year and First Team All-ODAC in your two years as a starter. What has made you so successful?

TS: Getting All-ODAC means you're one of the best linemen that others teams wish they had. I never expected to get it. Lineman of the year is a team award and comes with hard work, so it's an honor to be recognized.

AD: Are there other offensive linemen who you look up to or try to model your game after?



TS: The offensive linemen I look up to are Trent Williams of the Washington Redskins and Alejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

AD: What did you do for the first three games of the season as you sat out with an injury?

TS: It was really tough for me not being able to play, so I did anything that I could during practice. Things like jogging around the field or kick sliding to make sure I still had it. I patiently waited for it to get healed.

AD: What has been your greatest Guilford football memory so far?

TS: Sophomore year when we were doing a scout player to prepare for Shenandoah and Jake Payne, who was a big-time player and the conference Defensive Player of the Year. He was a big sack machine and I had to go up against him. The fact that he played well against us my freshman year made me nervous to play him. As a unit, we were able to shut him down and he wasn't able to make it to the quarterback. We had (the ODAC) offensive player of the week while facing the biggest guy I will ever play in my life.

AD: What are your plans for after Guilford?

TS: I want to be an athletic recruiter. Throughout high school when I was getting recruited, I was learning what coaches look for. Now that I know what to look for, I want to help kids.

I didn't know what football was until sixth grade when I came over to America from Japan. I return to my high school and help coach the team in the summer. They're having a great year and off to the best start in school history. It's a good feeling knowing I'm part of it.

- Alex DeLia '18