Randolph-Macon Holds Off Guilford, 38-22

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Tre Frederick ran 30 times for 199 yards and two touchdowns in visiting Randolph-Macon College's 38-22 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football win at Guilford College Saturday. The junior scored twice in the Yellow Jackets' (6-3, 3-2 ODAC) 28-0 game-opening run.

Randolph-Macon used Frederick and J.P. Redmond (14 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD) to roll up 308 rushing yards, which contributed to the Yellow Jackets' 13-minute edge in possession time. The Quakers' offense perked up in the second half, but Randolph-Macon mounted two long, second-half scoring drives that netted 10 points and ate over 14 minutes off the clock.

Yellow Jackets' quarterback Burke Estes effectively mixed in accurate passes to give the visitors some balance. He completed eight-of-12 passes for 112 yards with no interceptions. He found an open Sam Tanner for a 53-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. Estes capped a 10-play, 60-yard, third-quarter drive with an eight-yard scoring toss to Eric Hoy. Hoy, who took some direct snaps in the wildcat formation and played fullback and receiver, gained 48 rushing yards on eight carries and made three receptions for 38 yards.

The Yellow Jackets' defense yielded 456 total offensive yards but came up with an interception by Ryan Burns that led to the game's first touchdown. Randolph-Macon also held on four fourth-down plays inside their own 40-yard line, including a fourth-and-goal stop early in the fourth frame that maintained a 35-14 lead.

Guilford senior quarterback Karsten Miller passed for 405 yards and two touchdowns, his second straight 400-yard passing game. Both Miller touchdowns went to his brother, Khylil, a redshirt freshman receiver who finished with six grabs for 138 yards. The Millers connected on a 14-yard completion 15 seconds before halftime that got the Quakers on the board. Their 17-yard, third-quarter scoring play capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that pulled Guilford to within 35-14.

Guilford's De'Eric Bell carried 13 times for 52 yards and scored on a two-yard run late in the game. He successfully ran in the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, which provided the game's final margin. Guilford's Montek Johnson later recovered a successful on-side kick, but the Quakers' drive stalled after reaching Randolph-Macon's 13-yard line with 2:19 remaining.

Coach Chris Rusiewicz's Quakers (4-5, 2-3 ODAC) close the season next Saturday (11/11) versus visiting league rival Emory & Henry College at 1:00 p.m.