Records Fall in Guilford Football Win at Methodist

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – De'Eric Bell compiled a school-record 428 all-purpose yards and scored twice in Guilford College's 56-17 football win at Methodist University Saturday. Teammate Karsten Miller threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Quakers improved to 2-0. Methodist dropped to 0-2.

Guilford's defense contributed indirectly to Bell's record day by limiting the Monarchs to 13 first downs and 299 total yards on 22 offensive possessions. Methodist's Robert Lamelas punted an NCAA Division III record-tying 17 times and Bell had a Division III-record 11 returns for 138 yards, both Guilford standards. Bell also returned three kickoffs for 137 yards, carried 16 times for 78 yards and caught four passes for 75 yards. Bell averaged over 12.5 yards on 34 touches and scored on runs of three and four yards.

Miller, a senior quarterback, threw four scores and surpassed 350 passing yards for the second straight contest. He tossed two first-quarter scores to Rontavius Miller, which helped the Quakers to a 21-3 halftime lead. Karsten Miller twice connected with Tyriek Russell for third-quarter touchdowns, once from 66 yards out and again from 27 yards. Miller completed 18 passes to eight different receivers and averaged over 21 yards per completion. In only 12 career starts, Miller already ranks sixth in school history with 24 passing touchdowns and is seventh in completions (223) and passing yards (2,984).

Russell matched his personal best with two scoring grabs for the second straight week. He finished with seven receptions for 169 yards, both game highs. Senior running back Hunter Causey picked up a game-high 85 yards on 15 carries. The pair helped Guilford's quick-tempo offense run 91 plays for 640 yards, eighth-best total in school history.

Between Guilford's big-play offense, three Quakers' turnovers and Guilford's stingy defense, Methodist had 17 drives of three or fewer snaps. The Monarchs converted just three-of-22 third-down plays and its average field position for the game was its own 23-yard line. Junior Trevon Simmons paced Guilford's defense with a career-high nine tackles and senior C.J. Nash contributed 1.5 sacks among his six stops. Defensive end Taylor Patterson and linebacker Nathan Campbell also made six tackles as the Quakers dominated the defensive line of scrimmage. Guilford's Julian Cuthbertson picked off a Steve Keoni pass in the first quarter.

Keoni completed 15-of-45 passes for 180 yards. He threw fourth-quarter touchdowns to Xzavier McNeil and Dylan Cummings. E'montie Dears paced the Monarchs' running game with 80 yards on 22 carries. Landon Cheviron boomed a 47-yard field goal on the first half's final play to get the hosts on the scoreboard.

Guilford renews its rivalry with NCAA Division I-FCS member Davidson College next Saturday at 7:00 p.m.