Fourth Round of Guilford Football Commitments Announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College head football coach Chris Rusiewicz announced the official commitment of five more student-athletes to play football for the Quakers Tuesday. These students have paid their deposits to Guilford and will enroll for classes beginning in August. To date, 20 students have expressed their intent to join Rusiewicz's seventh recruiting class.

Philip Anderson (Lexington, S.C.) lettered for head coach Rusty Charpia at Brookland Cayce High School. The 6-1, 240-pound offensive lineman and long-snapper was a team captain and received All-Region V-3A recognition his senior year. The team won the 2016 region championship and recorded the most wins in school history. Anderson is a member of Health Occupations Student of America and intends to major in exercise and sport sciences.

Anderson in Action

Jacob Best (Gaffney, S.C.) is a 6-4, 250-pound offensive lineman who lettered three years for coach Dan Jones at Gaffney Senior High School. He helped the football team to 20 wins in his three-year career. Best also lettered twice in baseball and was a part of the 2015 team that won the Region III-4A championship. He plans on majoring in exercise and sport sciences at Guilford.

Best In Action

Zack Lassiter (Benson, N.C.) is a 6-4, 220-pound defensive end who lettered for coach Jimmy Williams at West Johnston High School. He totaled 36 tackles as a senior, including 10.5 sacks. The Wildcats went 10-2 and reached the second round of the state 3-A playoffs, both school records. Lassiter also played basketball for two seasons. He is an honors student and plans to major in criminal justice at Guilford.

Lassiter in Action

Frank Mark (Greensboro, N.C.) is a 5-10, 220-pound lineman from Southern Guilford High School. He played offensive line and linebacker in high school, but projects as a defensive lineman for the Quakers. Mark lettered all four years under Darryl Brown and Earl Bates. He played on the Storm's Mid-Piedmont Conference champions in 2013, 2014, and 2016. Mark earned all-conference recognition his senior year and was named the team's Offensive Player of the Year. He lettered three seasons with the track and field team. Mark intends to major in accounting.

Mark in Action

Kado Moore (Inman, S.C.) is a 5-10, 175-pound wide receiver and kick returner who lettered under coach Rick Tate at Boiling Springs High School. Moore helped the Bulldogs win the 2016 5A Upper State Championship, as well as the 2016 Region III-5A title. He earned all-region honors as a sophomore and also lettered with the basketball and track teams. Moore is a part of the National Beta Club at his high school and intends to major in business administration at Guilford.

Moore in Action

Guilford expects 13 starters among 59 returning letterwinners from the 2016 team, which went 4-6. The Quakers open the 2017 campaign September 2 at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.