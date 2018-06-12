Guilford College Baseball Season Review

Versatile Trevor Denton '18 (Emily Zegel '18 photo) had a stellar season for the Guilford College baseball team.
Jun 12, 2018

The 2018 Guilford College baseball team posted a 20-20-1 overall record. The Quakers finished 8-10 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and made its first ODAC Tournament appearance since 2012. 

GC had many season highlights and noteworthy individual performances. The club had one five-game winning streak and two four-game streaks during the season. The Quakers earned an ODAC series sweeps over rivals Emory & Henry and Eastern Mennonite. Guilford bested Roanoke--then ranked 13th in the nation--by a score of 8-5 on April 11. 

Trevor Denton earned his second all-conference commendation in as many seasons. After receiving a First Team All-ODAC second baseman nod in 2017, the Quakers' senior was a second-team pick at the utility position this spring. He ranked second on the team among regulars with a .323 overall batting average and was seventh in the league with a team-best 40 runs batted in (RBI). Denton also cracked three home runs and eight doubles while hitting out of Guilford's cleanup spot. 

When not playing first or second base, the versatile Denton was either pitching or playing designated hitter. On the mound, the right-hander went 3-7 with a 4.44 earned run average (ERA) in a team-high 75 innings over 13 appearances. He concluded a stellar two seasons as Guilford's career leader in runs batted in per game. He hit .345 in 80 career contests after transferring from Pitt Community College, Guilford's 17th-highest all-time batting average. Denton plated 90 runs (18th all-time at Guilford) in his two years for an average of 1.125 RBI per game. 

Sam Gerald earned Third Team All-ODAC recognition as the Quakers' starting third baseman. His .315 batting average in 37 contests ranked fourth among the team's regulars this spring. He also hit seven doubles and knocked in 11 runs. He batted .314 with three doubles and seven RBI in 20 conference games. Gerald strung together a seven-game hitting streak and had 19 multi-hit contests for the Quakers. 

On April 28, Denton, Gerald, Josh Shepherd, Will LaCount, Rocco Wilcox, Michael Pinkston and Austin Wilson were honored on Guilford's Senior Day. 

Shepherd closed an outstanding four-year career with the Quakers. He led the team with a .352 batting average and posted team-bests of 40 runs, 56 hits and 14 doubles. Shepherd tied for club lead with three triples and three home runs and recorded a .943 fielding percentage after starting all 41 games at shortstop. He leaves Guilford fifth in hits (139), fifth in walks (81), sixth in runs (190) and eight in doubles (34).

Wilcox exited Guilford 12th in batting average (.351) and 14th all-time in hits per game (1.21) on the all-time list. 

Brett Shapcott logged a noteworthy 37-game hitting streak during the year. The junior started all 41 games in the outfield for the Quakers and posted a .304 batting average. He stole 17 of 19 bases attempted and enters 2019 ninth in stolen bases-per-game (.358) in Quaker history.

Mitchell Stumpo--also a junior--had a successful year at the plate and on the mound. He batted .301 and knocked in 25 runners for the Quakers. As a pitcher, he logged a 4-4 pitching record on the bump in nine starts. Stumpo recorded one save and struck out 49 batters

Sophomore Zach Dinkins emerged as GC's top pitcher in 2018. He notched a 5-1 record--the most wins on the team--after starting eight times for the Quakers. He logged 37 1/3 innings, garnered one save and fanned 22 hitters against 11 walks. 

Coach Nick Black's may return as many as 26 letter winners--incuding Shapcott, Stumpo and Dinkins--in 2019.

