Seven-Run Eighth Inning Gives Guilford Baseball Series Sweep of Wittenberg

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's baseball team broke up a scoreless game with a seven-run eighth inning in Saturday's 7-2 win over visiting Wittenberg University Saturday. The victory completed the Quakers' (7-6-1) three-game sweep of the Tigers (3-7) in the weekend series.

Both starting pitchers delivered excellent efforts. Wittenberg rookie Tanner Griggs fanned eight and scattered four hits in seven innings. Guilford junior Mitchell Stumpo had five strikeouts and yielded two hits and two walks. The Quakers' defense provided three double plays, including one to end the sixth inning where Guilford's Rocco Wilcox threw out Jeremy McAleese at the plate after catching Gabe Stacy's fly ball to right.

The Quakers' Josh Shepherd plated the game's first run with a well-placed suicide-squeeze bunt that scored pinch-runner Austin Wilson from third. The play marked the inning's second out, but Guilford went on to score six more times thanks to seven hits in the frame against three different Wittenberg pitchers. Sammy Gerald delivered a two-run double in the inning.

The Tigers opened the top of the ninth with three straight singles and scored twice before Tanner Hobbs settled to retire the side and secure Guilford's sixth win in nine games.

Stumpo and Logan Shortt paced the Quakers' offense with two hits apiece. Stumpo, Trevor Denton, Will LaCount, and Brett Shapcott each had RBI hits in the decisive eighth inning.

Jack Siefert had two of Wittenberg's five hits. Jack Hollinshead and Mason Davis knocked in the Tigers' runs in the top of the ninth inning.

Coach Nick Black's Quakers host Hamilton College Monday (3/12) at 3:00 p.m. in the Continentals' season opener.