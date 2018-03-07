Quick Start Helps 13th-Ranked Methodist To Baseball Win Over Guilford

Trevor Denton '18 (Emily Zegel '18 photo)
Batting

Methodist
2B: Tucker Criswell
3B: Alex Kachler
HR: none
Guilford
2B: Trevor Denton
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Mar 07, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Matthias Carter and Alex Kachler had three hits apiece in 13th-ranked Methodist University's 10-4 nonconference baseball win at Guilford College Wednesday.

The Monarchs (14-2), ranked 13th in this week's D3baseball.com Top 25 Poll, won their fourth straight game and for the 12th time in 13 games.

Methodist tallied two runs in each of the first three innings to take a 6-0 lead. Tucker Criswell's two-run double in the first put the visitors on the board. Carter delivered a two-out RBI single in the third, which plated Methodist's sixth run.

Guilford got on the board with a three-run third inning that included Trevor Denton's two-run double.

Methodist tacked on two runs in the sixth and single tallies in the next two frames off of assorted Guilford relievers to open a 10-3 lead after seven and a half innings.

Sam Berman (1-0) earned his first win with scoreless fourth and fifth innings in relief of starter Tristen Luck. Criswell finished with two hits, as did teammate Jacob Austin.

Denton and Rocco Wilcox had two hits apiece for Guilford (4-6-1). Methodist chased Quakers' starter Parker Brann (0-1) in the third inning.

Coach Nick Black's '02 Quakers host a three-game set with Wittenberg University beginning Friday (3/9) with a noon doubleheader.

