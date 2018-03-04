Lynchburg Closes ODAC Baseball Series with Win Over Quakers, 10-5

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Lynchburg College rallied from a 5-0 deficit to defeat Guilford College, 10-5, to even its Old Dominion Athletic Conference with the Quakers on Sunday. GC dropped to 4-5-1 and 1-1 in league play. The Hornets moved to 6-3 and 1-1 in the ODAC.

The visitors built their lead after a fielder's choice by Brett Shapcott that scored Will LaCount in the second inning. Logan Shortt made it 2-0 with a solo home run in the third frame. In the fourth, Trevor Denton cleared the bases with a double, which pushed the score to 5-0. Mitchell Stumpo, Rocco Wilcox and Josh Shepherd scored on the play.

Lynchburg, however, rallied with a run in the fourth inning, three in the fifth and then plated six in the sixth frame. Eleven Hornets batted in the inning as LC recorded five hits. The scoring was highlighted by a Will Harris tripled that scored two runners, followed by a Matt Ward double that brought home Harris.

The Hornets outhit GC, 10-6. No Quakers had multiple hits. Shan Allen, Ward and Brad Hylton collected two hits apiece for Lynchburg.

Bailey Garfield (0-1) took the loss for Guilford. He replaced Stumpo in the fifth inning and allowed two runs in 1 /1/3 innings. Graham Boggio (2-0) tossed the final four frames for the Hornets and earned the win.

Guilford hosts Methodist on Wednesday (March 7) at 3 p.m.