Baseball Opens ODAC Play with 7-4 Win Over Lynchburg

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Josh Shepherd had two hits including a double, and starting pitcher Trevor Denton got the win as Guilford College opened Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play with a 7-4 victory on Saturday at McBane Field.

The Quakers improved to 4-4-1 and 1-0 in the ODAC. The Hornets dropped to 5-3 and 0-1.

Denton tossed 6 1/3 innings and is now 2-1 on the season. He allowed three runs (two earned) and seven hits. Denton struck out seven hitters and allowed three walks. Bailey Garfield earned the save after inheriting a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the top of the ninth. He recorded a strikeout and got Matthew Cotton to hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.

Guilford plated three runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead in the contest. A single by Rocco Wilcox scored Ryan Hill and Sam Gerald. Mitchell Stumpo followed with a base hit to bring home Shepherd.

The Quakers tallied the eventual winning run in the fifth frame. Gerald led off the inning with a double and was brought home by a two-base hit from Brett Shapcott. GC added a single run in both the seventh and eighth innings.

LC starter to Matt Kane (2-1) took the defeat for the visitors, which outhit GC, 9-7. Matt Ward went 3-4 with a run, one double and one RBI to lead Hornet batters.

Guilford hosts Methodist on Wednesday (March 7) at 3 p.m.