Baseball Rallies Twice; Quakers Earn Win and Tie vs. Diplomats

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Guilford College baseball team rallied from behind to secure a win and a tie against visiting Franklin & Marshall on Saturday afternoon. The Quakers prevailed in game one, 11-10 in 10 innings, after a walk-off home run by Trevor Denton.

The teams tied 4-4 in the nightcap. Darkness called the action after the scheduled seven innings. Following the doubleheader, Guilford is 3-4-1 and the Diplomats moved to 0-1-1.

GC trailed 10-5 after 5 1/2 innings in the opener. Guilford then plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth frame. They added three runs in the eighth and then tacked on two in the ninth to tie the game.

In the bottom of the tenth inning, Denton knocked a solo home run to center field off F&M closer Matt Devlin (0-1). Denton went 4-5 with four RBI in the victory. Teammate Josh Shepherd was 4-6 with a home run, three runs, and three RBI.

Guilford reliever Mitchell Stumpo (1-2) earned the win after five innings of work. He allowed three runs.

The Diplomats outhit the Quakers, 18-12. Franklin & Marshall's had a monster opening game from Dan Marano. He hit 4-6 with two home runs, scored three times, and had two RBI. Teammate J.J. Freeman was 3-5 with a double, two runs, and three RBI.

In the second game, the Quakers tallied twice in the final inning to tie the contest. GC used a bases-loaded walk, which scored Shepherd to pull within one run. Tanner Hobbs smacked a sacrifice fly to bring home Rocco Wilcox (who walked earlier) with tying run. Devlin got Sam Gerald (2-4, run) to ground-out to second base. Following the play, the coaches and umpires agreed to call the game due to darkness.

GC starter Parker Brann pitched four innings and allowed three runs. Reliever Ryan Hill threw the final three frames, allowed one unearned run and just one hit.

Marano continued to blister Quaker pitching as he went 4-4 with an RBI double for Franklin & Marshall.

Guilford hosts Lynchburg on Saturday (3/3). The Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener begins at 1 p.m. on McBane Field.