Denton and Stumpo Lead Baseball to 7-1 Non-Conference Win Over Elmira

Trevor Denton '18
Batting

Elmira (N.Y.)
2B: Sam Plaugher
3B: none
HR: none
Guilford
2B: Rocco Wilcox; Mitchell Stumpo; Sam Gerald
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Feb 23, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Pitcher Trevor Denton tossed seven innings and allowed no earned runs--and Mitchell Stumpo had four hits--as Guilford College defeated Elmira College, 7-1, on Friday afternoon. The Quakers improved to 2-4 and the visiting Soaring Eagles fell to 0-5.

Denton (1-1) had his second straight seven-inning outing of the early season. He scattered five hits, struck out four and walked two batters. Southpaw Rhett Miller hurled two scoreless frames to close the game for GC.

GC had 14 hits to Elmira's five. Stumpo went 4-5 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI for the home team. Rocco Wilcox had two doubles, three runs and two RBI in four at-bats. Sam Gerald added two hits for the Quakers. 

Nick Cottone (0-1) started for the Eagles. He pitched five innings, allowed four runs (three earned), struck out four and walked no batters. 

Guilford opened the game's scoring with two runs in the third frame. Wilcox singled and stole second base before Stumpo hit a single up the middle for the RBI. Stumpo later scored from third base on a wild pitch.

The Quakers added two runs in the fifth inning. Denton helped his cause by singling and scoring Wilcox--who reached base on the game's only error. Stumpo later came home on a groundout by Will LaCount.

Jansen Crossley went 1-4 with Elmira's lone RBI. He drove in Tommy Fogarty in the sixth inning. Fogarty singled and moved into scoring position via a passed ball, which resulted in the run being unearned.

Guilford tacked on the contest's final three runs in the bottom of the sixth. The scoring was highlighted by a Wilcox double, which brought home Brett Shapcott and Ryan Hill. Stumpo followed with a double to score Wilcox.

The Quakers host Franklin & Marshall on Saturday (2/24). The doubleheader begins at 12 p.m. at McBane Field.

