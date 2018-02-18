Quaker Baseball Splits with William Peace (8-4, 1-2) on Sunday

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford College and William Peace University split a non-conference doubleheader (2x7) at McBane Field on Sunday. The Quakers won game one, 8-4. The Pacers rallied to win the nightcap, 2-1.

GC (1-4) picked up its first win of the season after Mitchell Stumpo went 2-5 with a double and five RBI to lead the home team in the opening game. Trailing 3-1 in the second inning, Stumpo hit a ball to right-center field, which cleared the bases and gave Guilford a 4-3 edge.

WPU tied the game in the third inning at 4-4. The Quakers, however, got a sacrifice fly to score Stumpo from third bases by Zach Dinkins for the game's decisive run fourth frame. Stumpo had an RBI single to score two runners in the fifth inning. Guilford tacked on its eighth on an RBI single by Josh Shepherd.

Sam Gerald and Will LaCount each had three hits in the contest. LaCount had two doubles for Guilford.

Three Quaker pitchers held William Peace to just four hits. Brody Holloman (1-0) earned the win after tossing scoreless fourth and fifth innings for GC. He recorded three strikeouts against one walk and gave up one hit. Bailey Garfield threw two scoreless innings for Guilford to close the game.

Easton Payton and Micheal Sterne both doubled for the Pacers. Five pitchers took to the hill for William Peace. Cameron High (0-1) took the defeat.

The Pacers (5-3) edged GC, 2-1, in the rubber match of the three-game weekend series.

Guilford tallied first in the bottom of the first frame after Stumpo drove in Shepherd on a single.

The visitors tacked on a run in the top of the third and scored the winning tally after Tyler Tierson came home on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. DC Russ (1-0) earned the win and Ben Brann picked up his second save of the year after completing a scoreless seventh inning.

The Quakers outhit WPU, 7-6. Brett Shapcott recorded a team-best two hits in the contest. Nick Tilley had two base hits for William Peace.

GC starter Dylan Tuttle (0-1) took the defeat. He tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits. Rhett Miller and Ryan Hill followed and held the Pacers scoreless the rest of the game.

Guilford hosts Elmira College on Friday (2/23) at 3 p.m.