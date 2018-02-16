William Peace Silences Guilford Bats in 2-0 Baseball Win

Trevor Denton '18
Trevor Denton '18

Batting

Guilford
2B: none
3B: none
HR: none
William Peace
2B: none
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Feb 16, 2018

CARY, N.C. –Derek Jackson and Ben Brann combined on a one-hit shutout in William Peace University's 2-0 baseball win over visiting Guilford College Friday night at the USA Baseball Complex.

Jackson (3-0) allowed only Mitchell Stumpo's second-inning infield hit and worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the sixth inning. He threw into the eighth inning before Brann recorded the final four outs for the lefthander's second save of the season.

Christian Dix's two-out, RBI single in the first was one of four William Peace hits. Tyler Tilson singled in the fifth and scored an unearned run on Trey Hogan's double-play ball. Alex Allred and Nathan Holt also had singles for the Pacers (4-2).

Guilford's Trevor Denton (0-1) pitched well in his 2018 pitching debut. The senior right-hander scattered four hits and yielded one earned run in seven frames for the Quakers (0-3).

The teams close the three-game set Sunday (2/18) with a noon doubleheader at Guilford's McBane Field. The twinbill developed when the contest originally scheduled for Saturday was pushed into the Sunday's game by the forecast of rain and cold temperatures.

William Peace Silences Guilford Bats in 2-0 Baseball Win
February 16, 2018 William Peace Silences Guilford Bats in 2-0 Baseball Win
Former Baseball Player Logan Jones '17 Joins Arizona Diamondbacks' Staff
February 14, 2018 Former Baseball Player Logan Jones '17 Joins Arizona Diamondbacks' Staff
Averett Edges Baseball, 6-5, in Non-Conference Game
February 14, 2018 Averett Edges Baseball, 6-5, in Non-Conference Game
Guilford Baseball Falls in Season Opener, 17-9, vs. Greensboro
February 9, 2018 Guilford Baseball Falls in Season Opener, 17-9, vs. Greensboro
Quakers' Baseball Team Tabbed Seventh in Preseason ODAC Rankings
February 7, 2018 Quakers' Baseball Team Tabbed Seventh in Preseason ODAC Rankings
Coaching Legend Jack Holley '63 Earns N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Induction
February 1, 2018 Coaching Legend Jack Holley '63 Earns N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Induction
Stumpo and Hill to Compete in the Coastal Plain League
January 25, 2018 Stumpo and Hill to Compete in the Coastal Plain League
182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 3, 2018 182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive