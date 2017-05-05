Guilford Trio Named to All-ODAC Baseball Teams

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College placed three students on the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball squad released Friday by the league office. The league's head baseball coaches nominated and selected the all-star teams. The Quakers' Trevor Denton, Josh Shepherd, and Mitchell Stumpo were honored according to voting by league baseball coaches based on statistics in conference play.

Denton, a 6-1, 190-pound second baseman, picked up his first all-conference recognition. The junior hit .419 with 36 hits, a league-high 14 doubles, and 28 runs batted in (RBI) in 20 ODAC contests. In 39 games, he ranked second on the team with a .366 batting average and led Guilford with a school-record 20 doubles, the third-highest total in NCAA Division III through games of May 4. He also had three homers and 50 RBI, which stands second in the league, 10th in Division III and fifth in school history. Denton set another Guilford standard with seven sacrifice flies, which ranks eighth nationally. He also appeared in 11 games as a pitcher where he posted a 2-2 record with a club-best three saves and a 5.79 earned run average in 18.2 innings.

The Quakers' starting shortstop, Shepherd hit .392 with 31 hits, including six doubles, and 23 runs scored in 20 league games. The 6-2, 175-pound junior ranks 21st in the league with a career-high .351 batting average, 10 doubles and 45 runs scored, third-most in the ODAC. Shepherd was hit by a pitch a league-high 15 times, which ranks second in school history. Guilford's leadoff hitter ranks 10th in the conference with a .465 on-base percentage. He made an ODAC-high 136 assists in the field, second-best all time at Guilford.

Stumpo, a 6-2, 190-pound sophomore, was voted a second-team outfielder after posting the Quakers' third-highest overall batting average (.364), with 55 hits, 12 doubles, and 26 RBI. He stands ninth among ODAC doubles leaders, 10th in triples (3) and 12th in total bases (76) and hits (55). In 20 ODAC contests, Stumpo hit .405 with 34 hits, three triples and 20 RBI, all top-10 figures. He earned a spot on the D3baseball.com Team of the Week after going 7-for-9 with three doubles and five RBI in Guilford's doubleheader sweep of Bridgewater College April 22. He tied the school record with three doubles in a single game. Stumpo appeared in nine games as a pitcher where he went 2-0 with a save and 13 strikeouts in 13.1 innings.

The trio helped coach Nick Black's Quakers to a 22-17 overall record (9-11 ODAC), the team's most wins since 2006. Black could return as many as 19 letter winners in 2018, including all three All-ODAC picks.