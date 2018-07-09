152 Named to Spring 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford College Interim Director of Athletics Craig Eilbacher announced the selection of 152 student-athletes to the school's Spring 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll Monday. The list is comprised of varsity student-athletes who achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher for the spring 2018 semester. The list includes 84 students who earned Dean's List commendation for maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA. In addition, 122 students received Academic All-Old Dominion Athletic recognition for recording a minimum 3.25 GPA over the fall 2017 and spring 2018 semesters.

Click the link below to open the full listing of honorees.

Spring 2018 Guilford College Student-Athlete Honor Roll