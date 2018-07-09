152 Named to Spring 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll

Jul 09, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford College Interim Director of Athletics Craig Eilbacher announced the selection of 152 student-athletes to the school's Spring 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll Monday. The list is comprised of varsity student-athletes who achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher for the spring 2018 semester. The list includes 84 students who earned Dean's List commendation for maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA. In addition, 122 students received Academic All-Old Dominion Athletic recognition for recording a minimum 3.25 GPA over the fall 2017 and spring 2018 semesters.

Click the link below to open the full listing of honorees.

Spring 2018 Guilford College Student-Athlete Honor Roll

152 Named to Spring 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
July 9, 2018 152 Named to Spring 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Sue Bower Named Director of Athletics
June 19, 2018 Sue Bower Named Director of Athletics
Quakers' Quartet Named Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
May 4, 2018 Quakers' Quartet Named Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholars
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2018 Quakies Awards
April 22, 2018 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2018 Quakies Awards
Guilford Pair Earns NCAA Division III's CoSIDA Student Program Grants
April 5, 2018 Guilford Pair Earns NCAA Division III's CoSIDA Student Program Grants
Coaching Legend Jack Holley '63 Earns N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Induction
February 1, 2018 Coaching Legend Jack Holley '63 Earns N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Induction
Guilford to Host Memorial Service for Herb Appenzeller January 13
January 9, 2018 Guilford to Host Memorial Service for Herb Appenzeller January 13
182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 3, 2018 182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Lacrosse Teams Break Fundraising Goals in Autism Run
October 9, 2017 Guilford Lacrosse Teams Break Fundraising Goals in Autism Run
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Bob Lowe Joins Guilford Sports Information Staff
September 19, 2017 Bob Lowe Joins Guilford Sports Information Staff
Marla Lindsay Named Interim Head Women's Cross Country/Track & Field Coach
September 15, 2017 Marla Lindsay Named Interim Head Women's Cross Country/Track & Field Coach
Nelson Bobb Named Guilford's Interim Director of Athletics
September 6, 2017 Nelson Bobb Named Guilford's Interim Director of Athletics
Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence
July 13, 2017 Guilford Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Excellence