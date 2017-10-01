Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Guilford College Bonner Center for Community Service and Learning, in conjunction with the Quakers' Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), Meriwether Godsey, Performance Food Group, and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, are joining forces for the 2017 CAN DO Food Drive. The organizations aim to provide for the hungry on Guilford's campus and in the Piedmont Triad.

During the week of October 2-7, individuals are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items across Guilford's campus. On-campus donations will stock the Quaker Cupboard Food Pantry, operated by members of Guilford's Food Justice Club. The Cupboard operates six days a week and exists to address food insecurity issues on Guilford's campus and in the greater Greensboro community.

As community members rally to fill the Quaker Cupboard, Guilford food service provider Meriwether Godsey and its prime vendor, Performance Food Group, will make a donation to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. The gift will match the pounds of food donated to the Quaker Cupboard.

Bonner Center and SAAC representative have set a goal of 4,000 donated items, which can be deposited at multiple campus locations. Community members can bring donations during regular office hours through October 6 to the Warrick Room in the Ragan-Brown Field House. Fans may also contribute at any of Guilford's five home sporting events during the week, which are listed below. Student clubs and organizations are encouraged to contribute in the Office of Student Leadership and Engagement (OSLE) in Founders Hall.

Guilford students, faculty, staff, and other community members are welcome to make use of the Quaker Cupboard during Bonner House hours (Monday-Friday, 10 am-4 pm) and from 1 pm-4 pm on Saturdays. The Cupboard also welcomes appointments, which can be made by e-mailing quakercupboard@guilford.edu.

Guilford College CAN DO Food Drive Home Athletics Schedule (Oct. 4-7, 2017)

Wednesday, October 4

Men's Soccer vs. Roanoke, 7 pm, Appenzeller Field, Armfield Athletic Center

Friday, October 6

Women's Soccer vs. Hollins, 6 pm, Appenzeller Field, Armfield Athletic Center

Volleyball vs. Johnson & Wales (N.C.), 7 pm, Ragan-Brown Field House

Saturday, October 7

Football vs. Hampden-Sydney, 1 pm, Appenzeller Field, Armfield Athletic Center

Men's Soccer vs. Eastern Mennonite, 7:30 pm, Appenzeller Field, Armfield Athletic Center

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC is the leading organization addressing hunger across an 18- county service area, with a dual mission to provide healthy food to meet immediate needs for food assistance and engage our communities in eliminating hunger and its root causes. Second Harvest Food Bank is a central resource for food, grants, nutrition programming and other services for more than 450 frontline partners, supporting strong local responses to hunger and leading effective advocacy and community collaboration to address the roots causes of persistent hunger. As the Feeding America affiliate for an 18-county service region, Second Harvest leverages the resources of a nationwide network to serve Northwest North Carolina and strengthen local impact. To learn more, visit www.hungernwnc.org.