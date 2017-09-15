Marla Lindsay Named Interim Head Women's Cross Country/Track & Field Coach

GREENSBORO, N.C. –Marla Lindsay was named Guilford College's head women's cross country and head women's track & field coach Friday.

Lindsay fills the vacancy created by Jamie McNeair-Reese's August resignation. Lindsay comes to Guilford from neighboring Northwest Guilford High School where she coached track and field for four years, including the last three as head coach. The Vikings sent multiple contestants to North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) championships and New Balance national meets on Lindsay's watch. She also coached locally at Southern Guilford High School and Kernodle Middle School.

A prominent figure in the local track and field community, Lindsay chairs the Women's Track and Field Committee of the North Carolina office of USA Track & Field (USATF). In 2012 she founded the Greensboro Gladiators Elite track and field club, which has produced top finishers at AAU Junior Olympics as well as USATF state and national meets. Lindsay is a USATF meet official and certified by the organization as a Level I and II coach with specialties in youth and jumps. She was chosen to attend the 2015 USATF Emerging Elite Coaches Camp.

The Beaufort, North Carolina, native starred at East Carteret High School and Western Carolina University as a sprinter and jumper. She earned East Carteret's 1995 Athlete of the Year Award and represented the school at four NCHSAA championships. The 1993 team captured the 2-A state title. Her efforts earned an athletic scholarship to NCAA Division I Western Carolina where the Catamounts won three Southern Conference titles in Lindsay's tenure. She graduated from Western in 2000 with a bachelor of fine arts in graphic design and has completed coursework towards a master's in computer science from UNC Greensboro.

Lindsay and her husband, Lonnie, live in Greensboro with their three children.